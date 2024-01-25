Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Chinese Threat to Taiwan with Timothy R. Heath

Welcome to Rewind & Reconnoiter. Each week, we’ll ask one of our authors to look back at an article they’ve written for War on the Rocks in light of a current news event. Did their argument hold up? Read more below to find out. *** In 2022, Timothy R. Heath, a senior international and defense researcher at the RAND Corporation, wrote “Is China Planning to Attack Taiwan? A Careful Consideration of Available Evidence Says No” for War on the Rocks, in which he argued that it was unlikely that the Chinese Communist Party would invade Taiwan. Following the victory of Lai