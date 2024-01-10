In Brief: What to Expect from the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2024

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** As the Russo-Ukrainian war nears the two-year mark, we asked three experts to tell us more about the state of the conflict and how it might evolve in the coming months. With dwindling American security assistance to Ukraine and Russia’s ongoing winter offensive, what can we expect in 2024? Read more below. Dara Massicot Senior Fellow, Russia and