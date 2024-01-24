In Brief: The Rise in Gang Violence in Latin America

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** After a surge in gang violence in Ecuador in the first few days of the new year, the country’s president, Daniel Noboa, declared a state of emergency on Jan. 9, 2023, and said that there is now an “internal armed conflict” in the country. Since then, over 2,700 people have been arrested. The outburst of violence and Noboa’s crackdown,