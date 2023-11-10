The Adversarial: November 9

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Russia The Kremlin will be feeling relieved about the war in Ukraine. The counter-offensive has culminated. Ukraine’s leading general has admitted the war is in a stalemate. President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Time magazine story appears exhausted and frustrated. And now the U.S. Congress may be unable to pass a renewal of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, which could dramatically shift the war in Russia’s favor. Winter is coming, and Russia has been able