Mid-Afternoon Map: Inverse America

How would history change if America was backwards? It's a question the country's leading historians still refuse to answer. When you ask, they just back slowly away. So let me suggest three possibilities: Everything would be the same. Everything would be different. Everything would be the same in a totally