Keeping the Nation’s Secrets

Dr. Michael G. Vickers, former under-secretary of defense for intelligence, joined Dr. Stephen Slick for a moderated discussion of his latest book, By All Means Available: Memoirs of a Life in Intelligence, Special Operations, and Strategy. The conversation discussed the reasons for writing the book and the reasons why senior leaders should share as much as they can about intelligence. The two also discussed the U.S. response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the war against al-Qaeda, and U.S. operations in Iraq.



Image: U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Connor Mendez/Reviewed