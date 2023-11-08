In Brief: The Israeli Offensive Into Gaza

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, Israel began its long-awaited ground offensive into Gaza, advancing along three axes: two from the north towards Gaza City and another from the southeast. The offensive comes after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, in which 1,400 Israelis were killed, and the subsequent Israeli air campaign against Gaza, which destroyed significant