In Brief: China Rams Philippine Ships in the South China Sea

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, Chinese ships — a coast guard vessel and ships that are part of China’s notorious maritime militia — rammed a Philippine coast guard vessel and military-run supply ship off of Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. Second Thomas Shoal is part of the Spratly Islands and is home to the BRP Sierra