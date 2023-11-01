In Brief: China Rams Philippine Ships in the South China Sea
A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, Chinese ships — a coast guard vessel and ships that are part of China’s notorious maritime militia — rammed a Philippine coast guard vessel and military-run supply ship off of Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. Second Thomas Shoal is part of the Spratly Islands and is home to the BRP Sierra
This is members-only content. Become a member today to read more!