Adaptation at the Front and the Big Picture in Ukraine

Ryan and Mike Kofman discuss the state of the Russo-Ukrainian war before turning to various other issues including important tactical adaptations since the start of summer, why Washington’s theory of its involvement in this war is fundamentally “unworkable” due to a lack of military observers in-country, the various meanings of “stalemate,” and the big picture for next year.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense