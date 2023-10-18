In Brief: The War in Gaza

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, pushing past the borders of Gaza into Israeli territory, killing over 1,300 and taking 199 people hostage. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas and has, over the past 10 days, carried out airstrikes on Gaza that have killed over 2,750 people, blockaded the Palestinian