In Brief: New Controls on Chips

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, the United States announced new limits on the kinds of chips American companies will be able to sell to China. Now, these companies will be unable to sell the chips necessary for the development of AI systems to China, in addition to limits already introduced in October 2022. These regulations will affect a range