Mid-Afternoon Map: The Eagle Spreads His Wings

Eagles are not very expressive animals. It's a problem, I assume, for cartoonists forced to use them to convey the many complex moods of the American people. In the image below, Puck Magazine's Fourth of July cover from 1904, the American eagle surveys his global possessions with a firm eye and