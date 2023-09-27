In Brief: The Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, Azerbaijan launched a military operation into the breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, home to approximately 120,000 ethnic Armenians. The offensive lasted just 24 hours and ended in a ceasefire that would bring the territory entirely under Baku’s control. Now, an estimated 13,000 ethnic Armenians have fled from the enclave and the Armenian government has said that an