Understanding Risk and Redefining Readiness

Aaron sat down recently with Kimberly Jackson, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for force readiness and Gen. David Berger, who is handing over the reins as commandant of the Marine Corps on the day that this podcast is published. The conversation focused on the article “Readiness Redefined: Now What?,” which was published on the site on June 12th. The three discussed how to think about readiness and how to fuse data to answer tough questions about where and when to take risks.

Image: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant Gorzocoski