In Brief: The Colombian Ceasefire

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last month, the Colombian government under President Gustavo Petro and the National Liberation Army (ELN), one of the largest and longest-operating armed rebel groups in the country, agreed to a six-month ceasefire beginning on August 3, 2023. If it holds, this will be the longest ceasefire agreement between the government and the group since its founding