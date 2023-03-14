How to Think About Bakhmut and a Ukrainian Spring Offensive

Fresh back from his research trip to Ukraine, Mike Kofman joins Ryan for a discussion about what he learned. They discuss the battle for Bakhmut, munitions shortages and force structure, artillery and attrition, Russia’s unimpressive offensive, and what else the West could be doing to set Ukraine up for success in a widely anticipated spring offensive.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense