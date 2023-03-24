Corps Capabilities: Redesigning the Marine Corps for the Modern Indo-Pacific

In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Marine Corps Gen. (Ret.) Robert Neller joins University of Texas, Austin Professor Paul Pope to discuss the recent force structure and doctrine changes in the Marine Corps, intended to create a force ready to fight a war with China. Neller begins with a basic overview of the contemporary security environment, and traces the requirements that emerge all the way through hard choices about the composition, training, and mission of the Marine Corps. This is a rare, insightful look into the process of adapting a military service for changing requirements from someone who once led that service. While it is illuminating for understanding the current debate surrounding Marine Corps expeditionary advanced base operations, the principles and choices Neller lays out provide insight into the challenges of strategic defense planning for the entire U.S. military. This discussion was held at the University of Texas, Austin, and was co-hosted by the University’s Alexander Hamilton Society.

Image: Photo by Cpl. Laura Mercado via DVIDS