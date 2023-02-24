Backing Ukraine Against Russia, With Colin Kahl and Derek Chollet

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and Counselor to the Secretary of State Derek Chollet join the show to reflect on the war on year after Russia’s brutal invasion and the commencement of Ukraine’s monumental resistance. In a wide-ranging, hour-long conversation, the two respond to Ryan’s questions about the arming of Ukraine, sanctions, choices about certain platforms and munitions, China, India, America’s staying power, and much more.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense