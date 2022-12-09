Freedom and the Rule of Law

Nathan Law first came to international prominence as a student leader of the Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong in 2014. In the years that followed, he was elected as the youngest parliamentarian in Hong Kong’s history, debarred from holding office, convicted for his activities in leading student protests, jailed, released, and exiled–all before his 30th birthday. In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Law joins Professor Sheena Greitens, director of the Asia Policy Program at the University of Texas, Austin, to discuss his book Freedom: How We Lose It and How We Fight Back. This is a powerful discussion that quietly showcases the bravery, commitment, and patriotism of a young man fighting for his city and fellow citizens.



Image:Studio Incendo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons