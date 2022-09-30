When You Wish Upon a Tsar

In this week’s episode of Horns of a Dilemma, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Daniel Fata discusses the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Fata explains how decades of U.S. policy under administrations of both parties was based on what he describes as wishful thinking. He argues that this may have emboldened Vladimir Putin to believe that he could invade his neighbor without serious consequences. Fata analyzes the conduct of the war, as well how it may shape the international system for years to come. This event was recorded at the University of Texas, Austin.

CORRECTION: In the introduction, the policies in question are incorrectly identified as dating from the administration of President George H.W. Bush. In fact, they date from the presidency of his son, George W. Bush.

Image:Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons