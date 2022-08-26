Protecting Civilians in War: Law, Politics, Strategy, and Morality

A cynic might argue that a Venn diagram of good legal compliance, good politics, good strategy, and morally good behavior has no space where all four elements intersect. This week’s guests on Horns of a Dilemma argue that these virtues coincide in the protection of civilians from harm during war. Sahr Muhammedally and Dan Mahanty, both of the Center for Civilians in Conflict, are the authors of The Human Factor: The Enduring Relevance of Protecting Civilians in Future Wars, which appears in Vol 5/Iss 3 of the Texas National Security Review. The authors join TNSR executive editor Doyle Hodges to discuss their article, the law and policy of civilian harm mitigation, and the best practices that can help to protect civilians without sacrificing military effectiveness. This discussion is especially relevant as the news is filled with stories and images of attacks against civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine.



Image: Maj. Alayne Conway, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs via DVIDS