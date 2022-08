Michael Kofman joined Ryan for yet another conversation about the unfolding tragedy of the Russo-Ukrainian War. In this episode, they focus largely on the potential for a Ukrainian counter-offensive on Kherson. They also discuss Russia’s repositioning of forces, continued (albeit smaller) Russian offensives in the east, the role of HIMARS, Russia’s personnel strategy, and whether we can know if a Ukrainian victory is truly possible.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense