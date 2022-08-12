Everything You Wanted to Know About History and Foreign Policy (But Were Afraid to Ask)

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, chair of the Texas National Security Review editorial board Frank Gavin speaks about the role of history in foreign policy, previewing his forthcoming book. Gavin’s talk is both a personal and a disciplinary reflection, as well as a penetrating analysis of how history influences the choices of policymakers. This discussion was recorded during the Clements Center Summer Seminar on History and Statecraft held at Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Image:Patrick Gillespie, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons