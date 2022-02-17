The Pacific Is Not So Pacific
Melanie, Chris, and Zack sit down to talk about the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which was released last week as the national security advisor was warning of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Why did the administration push to get this report out so quickly? Is there anything new here, or does it just continue the policies of the last few administrations? Why the lack of direct focus on China, which is causing so much trouble in the region? What does “integrated deterrence,” which is the foundation of the security piece of the strategy, mean? Will crises in Ukraine and elsewhere distract the Biden national security team from accomplishing its objectives in the Indo-Pacific?
Chris has some problems with Vladmir Putin, Zack has some kind words for a departing colleague, and Melanie thanks Rep. Luria for pushing back on incomprehensible military jargon.
Episode Reading:
- Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States, The White House, February 2022.
- Ashley Townshend, “US Indo-Pacific Power Depends on Restraint in Ukraine,” Foreign Policy, February 10, 2022.
- Rep. Elaine Luria, Tweet, February 9, 2022.
- Sarah McLaughlin, “George Washington University Recants Promise to Uncover Chinese Government Critics after Artist’s Satirical Olympics Posters Appear on Campus,” FIRE, February 7, 2022.
- Masao Dahlgren and Tom Karako, “Complex Air Defense: Countering the Hypersonic Missile Threat,” CSIS, February 2022.
- Kelly Grieco, “Engagement Reframed #3: Appoint a European SACEUR,” February 14, 2022.
Image: Defense Department