[Alt]+[Cmd]+[Ctrl]: Coordinating Cyber Security

Cyber security presents a particular challenge because, in addition to the rapidly changing threat environment and enormous potential attack surface, no single person or organization has authority over all of the players whose cooperation is necessary to keep public and private networks and information secure. In this week’s Horns of a Dilemma, Bobby Chesney, director of the Strauss Center at the University of Texas, Austin, speaks with Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Wales’ job is to ensure effective collaboration in cyber security efforts. In this discussion, he highlights the authorities available to CISA and discusses responses to several recent vulnerabilities. This discussion was held as part of the “Cyber 9/12 Challenge” conducted by the Strauss Center at the University of Texas, Austin.

