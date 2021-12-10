A Novel Approach to Intelligence

This week’s Horns of a Dilemma may be a first in that it deals with a work of fiction. Author David McCloskey joins Stephen Slick of the Intelligence Studies Project at the University of Texas, Austin, to discuss his new novel, Damascus Station. In the novel, McCloskey draws on his years as a CIA analyst to lend realism to both the civil war in Syria (the setting for the novel) and to the culture and activities of the CIA. The book talk is followed by a discussion between McCloskey and Slick about McCloskey’s perspective on intelligence and the CIA in particular. This talk was held at the University of Texas, Austin.

Image: anjči from London, UK, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons