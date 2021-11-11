Richard Haass Is Here!

Chris, Melanie, and Zack welcome Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, to Net Assessment. They discuss what the United States has gotten right and wrong the last few decades, focusing particularly on decisions about when to use force as well as U.S. policies on Iraq, Afghanistan, China, and trade. Chris demands an expanded college football playoff, Melanie is disgusted by a congressman’s animated video depicting violence against a colleague, and Zack questions the wisdom of burning jet fuel to attend COP26.

Image: U.S. Navy (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer)