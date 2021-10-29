Should Biden Be Pro-Democracy or Anti-Autocracy?

Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate Madeleine Albright’s recent article on “The Coming Democratic Revival” in Foreign Affairs. They discuss whether the United States is in a position to promote democracy and push back against autocracy abroad, or whether it needs to focus primarily on its own democratic institutions and processes. Melanie commends Nancy Mace for holding Steve Bannon to account. Chris calls out President Joe Biden for his recent confusing statement on Taiwan. And Zack remembers Colin Powell for a life well lived.

Image: White House (Photo by Adam Schultz)