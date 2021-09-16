A Tale of Two Biden Doctrines

Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate whether there is a “Biden doctrine” and if so, what exactly it is. They identify two separate threads in Biden’s thinking and that of his team — one idealist vision for global democracy, and a second more pragmatic and restrained approach. These diverging views do not, at the moment, appear to have yet been resolved. Chris also questions George W. Bush on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, Melanie weighs in on the Met Gala, and Zack supports expanding Selective Service registration.

Image: White House (Photo by Cameron Smith)