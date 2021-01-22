Guns, Government, and Grievance: Right-Wing Extremism and the Oath Keepers

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Doyle Hodges, executive editor of the Texas National Security Review, sits down with Sam Jackson, assistant professor in the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity at the University of Albany, to discuss far right-wing, antigovernment groups in the United States. In particular, Hodges and Jackson focus on the group, the Oath Keepers. Who are the Oath Keepers? Why were they founded and when? Jackson’s book, Oath Keepers: Patriotism and the Edge of Violence in a Right-Wing Antigovernment Group, sheds light on these questions and more.