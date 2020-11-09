War on the Rocks is Hiring Paid, Part-Time Copy Editors

War on the Rocks and Texas National Security Review are seeking to hire 2 to 4 paid, part-time copy editors to work remotely for about 5 to 10 hours a week. This position runs from November 2020 through February 2021, and may extend beyond that.

The copy editors will support the daily editorial processes of two fast-growing publications focused on strategy, defense, and foreign affairs. Editors will remain on call on designated hours and days (both day time and evenings on weekdays and weekends are available) and during that time will be asked to copy-edit War on the Rocks and Texas National Security Review articles for relatively quick turnaround. They will focus on house style, grammar, sentence structure, and clarity. The copy editors are the final set of eyes on the articles before they are published, and will be a crucial part of our daily editorial operation.

The position is paid hourly.

Required Qualifications:

1–3 years of experience editing for a newspaper, magazine, journal, or other publication. This can include student publications at the university level;

Excellent writing and editing skills with a keen eye for detail;

Ability to work on tight deadlines and to juggle multiple projects as needed; and

Knowledge of AP style (familiarity with Chicago style footnoting is also useful).

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to megan.oprea@tnsr.org with “Copy Editor Application” in the subject line. Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Please note that the application process will involve an editing test.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Image: Pixabay (Photo by David Schwarzenberg)