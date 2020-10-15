We Need to Talk About Nukes

Chris, Zack, and Melanie get together to talk about U.S. nuclear policy. Should the United States have a “no first use” policy? If so, would that affect choices our allies and partners, as well as adversaries, might make? Has the volatile presidency of Donald Trump shown that more checks are needed in the nuclear weapons launch process?

Chris gives a shout out to those Americans already waiting in long lines to vote, Zack applauds Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley for clearly stating that the military has no place in resolving the outcome of an election, and Melanie is happy to see an increasing number of countries condemning the human rights atrocities in China.

Links

Photo by Mike McBey