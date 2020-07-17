Distortions in the Fabric of Deterrence

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Doyle Hodges, executive editor of the Texas National Security Review, sits down with Rebecca Hersman, director of the Project on Nuclear Issues at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to discuss her article, “Wormhole Escalation in the New Nuclear Age,” featured in Volume 3/Issue 3 of the Texas National Security Review.

In her article, Hersman argues that our understanding of nuclear escalation may be obsolete. Rather than following a traditional step-wise ladder model, she argues that new technologies may results in sudden and unexpected escalation–much like the concept of a wormhole.