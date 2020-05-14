The End of the World as We Know It?
Zack Cooper joins Melanie and Chris for a discussion of the post-COVID-19 international order. The struggle in both the United States and China to overcome the economic and health effects of the pandemic have called into question each country’s capacity for leadership. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd doubts that middle-tier powers will be able to fill that gap and deal with global challenges. But other signs suggest productive multilateral approaches, including some that barely involve Washington or Beijing. With the two leading powers increasingly locked in a zero-competition, will other countries demonstrate the continued value of cooperation? Melanie showers praise on country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton and throws shade on E.U. diplomats for abetting Chinese misinformation. Chris hopes a failed coup plotter’s 15 minutes of fame are up. And offer a brief remembrance for Jerry Stiller, the immortal voice of “and now, for the airing of grievances….”
Links
