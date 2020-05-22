‘Keeping the Russians Out, the Americans In, and the Computers Down?’ Erik Lin-Greenberg on His Article “Allies and Artificial Intelligence”

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Doyle Hodges, executive editor of the Texas National Security Review, talks with Dr. Erik Lin-Greenberg about his article, “Allies and Artificial Intelligence: Obstacles to Operations and Decision-Making,” which is featured in Volume 3 Issue 2 of TNSR. Dr. Lin-Greenberg is a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House and an incoming assistant professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His research examines how military technology affects conflict dynamics in the regulation of the use of force and how remote warfighting technologies, like drones and cyber warfare, shape crisis escalation. He also explores how technology influences alliance relationships and public attitudes toward the use of force.

Photo by Senior Airman Sarah McClanahan