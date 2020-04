In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Will Inboden, director of the Clements Center at the University of Texas at Austin, sits down with Rebeccah Heinrichs of the Hudson Institute to talk about nuclear weapons. Their conversation is wide-ranging, covering the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, American policies regarding testing, and arms control agreements. The conversation also focuses on how the utility of nuclear weapons has changed after the Cold War.