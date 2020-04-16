COVID-19 and the Future of Global Trade
The coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the global economy, and its impact is likely to last for many months. But some foresee (and are hoping for) permanent changes to global trade: They want businesses to restructure their supply chains and bring more operations back home, thereby reducing dependence upon foreign workers and potential vulnerability to pressure from foreign governments. Some are even willing to pay companies’ relocation costs. In the post-COVID-19 world, will business leaders reconsider the trade-offs between efficiency and resilience against major supply disruptions? How are governments’ responses to the pandemic likely to influence these decisions? And what are the national security implications? Ben Jensen again joins Chris and Melanie to discuss these and other questions. In the grievances and attaboys portion of the show, the trio showers praise on those men and women working to solve the COVID-19 problem and showing random acts of kindness toward their fellow humans, while throwing shade on those who often seem to be standing in the way.
Links
- Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman, “Will the Coronavirus End Globalization as We Know It?” Foreign Affairs, March 16, 2020
- David Henderson, “Liberation From Lockdown Now,” American Institute for Economic Research, April 13, 2020
- Justin Amash, Twitter, April 11, 2020
- Helen Davidson, “Senior WHO Adviser Appears to Dodge Question on Taiwan’s Covid-19 Response,” Guardian, March 30, 2020
- Melanie Conklin, “Chinese Government Asks Wisconsin Senator for a Commendation,” Wisconsin Examiner, April 10, 2020
- Michael Birnbaum and Terrence McCoy, “As Leaders Seize Powers to Fight Coronavirus, Fear Grows for Democracy,” Washington Post, April 12, 2020
- Jenni Marsh, “Beijing Faces a Diplomatic Crisis after Reports of Mistreatment of Africans in China Causes Outrage,” CNN, April 13, 2020
Image by Tom Fisk