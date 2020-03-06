Pandemics and National Security

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, we listen in on a conversation moderated by Dr. Michele Malvesti, vice president at the Financial Integrity Network and visiting professor of practice at the University of Texas at Austin, and Dr. Julie Schafer, the chief technology officer for Flu Lab. Dr. Malvesti and Dr. Schafer discuss the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. They look at the virus from a public health response perspective and consider the impact it could have on national security. During this wide-ranging discussion, the two explore infectious disease outbreaks, how governments plan for and respond to emerging infectious diseases, and what can be done to prevent pandemics in the future. This talk was sponsored by the Clements Center and the Strauss Center.