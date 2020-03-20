Great Power, Great Responsibility: Global Competition in an Age of Uncertainty

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, William Inboden, director of the Clements Center at the University of Texas at Austin, sits down with Richard Fontaine, president of the Center for New American Security. In this wide-ranging discussion that spans the globe, Inboden and Fontaine look at issues of great power competition, making a distinction between the threats, risks, and challenges posed by Russia and China. They also delve into a discussion of U.S. relations with India and other great powers.