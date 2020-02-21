Strength, Wisdom, and Israel’s Character

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, we listen in on a talk given by Ambassador Dennis Ross, former special envoy to the middle east peace process. Ambassador Ross discusses his new book, “Be Strong and of Good Courage: How Israel’s Most Important Leaders Shaped its Destiny,” in which he describes four Israeli leaders who he asserts made decisions for the good of the state rather than their own political benefit. He discusses this in the broader context of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and in particular evaluates the new plan put forward by the Trump administration. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center and the Strauss Center.