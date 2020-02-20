Show Me the Money
In this episode, Chris and Melanie are joined by Thomas Spoehr of the Heritage Foundation to talk about President Trump’s FY2021 defense budget request: What’s good in this budget, what’s really bad, and what surprised them the most. Chris presses the issue of hearings on Afghanistan, Melanie recommends a new book on the presidency, and Thomas applauds a celebration of Washington’s birthday.
