Assassination at Sheridan Circle

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Alan McPherson, the Thomas J. Freany Jr. Professor of History and director of the Center for the Study of Force and Diplomacy of Temple University, comes to the University of Texas to talk about his book, Ghosts of Sheridan Circle. McPherson discusses the September 1976 car bomb assassination of the former Chilean ambassador to the United States Orlando Letelier, and human right activist Ronni Moffitt, at Sheridan Circle in Washington, D.C. Agents of the Chilean secret police under President Augusto Pinochet carried out the murders. Letelier had served briefly as the Chilean ambassador to the United States under President Salvador Allende, who Pinochet had overthrown in a 1973 coup. The talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center.