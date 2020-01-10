The Future Role of the Marine Corps

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Aaron O’Connell, associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin, and Paul Edgar, associate director of the Clements Center for National Security, moderate a conversation with retired Gen. Robert Neller, the 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps. During the discussion, Neller focuses on the future of the Marines, the future of war, and vital threats to American national interests. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center and the Strauss Center.