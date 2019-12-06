Sharing the Burden: The Armenian Crisis and Anglo-American Power Transition

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Charlie Laderman, lecturer in international history at the War Studies Department at King’s College, discusses his book Sharing the Burden: The Armenian Question, Humanitarian Intervention, and Anglo-American Visions of Global Order. Laderman talks about the mass killing and death of Armenians during the period that preceded and shortly followed the independence of the Turkish Republic. The subject of this episode focuses on the question of how this incident signaled the rise of a global order based simultaneously on liberalism, sovereignty, and a commitment to human rights. This event took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center.