In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Allen Packwood, director of the Churchill Archives Centre and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society, comes to the University of Texas to discuss his book, How Churchill Waged War: The Most Challenging Decision of the Second World War. Packwood explores issues that are lesser known than Churchill’s famous oratorical skills, such as how he organized for success in dealing with the unique challenges that confronted him as he assumed the premiership, how he dealt with questions of civil-military relations by assuming the role of defense minister, and how the features that made Churchill an indomitable war leader led ultimately to his transition from power after the war. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center.