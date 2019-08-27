Second Thoughts
Tori Whiting of the Heritage Foundation joins Radha in geeking out over trade chaos and the potential for a recession -Bombshell’s very first guest economist. Erin, Radha, and Loren catch up on the impact of over a century of South Korea-Japan tensions and offer a small ray of light in the latest political agreement news out of post-Bashir Sudan before turning to the G7, that meeting of world leaders. And to Loren and Erin’s infinite delight, we devote all of pop culture to the military career of Logan Echolls and the new Disney-Star Wars releases.
Produced by Tre Hester