Horns of a Dilemma: Seeing Beyond the Horizon – Intelligence Challenges in a Rapidly Changing World

This episode of Horns of a Dilemma is part of a special series of live episodes bringing you into the room at the 2019 Intelligence Studies Project Symposium at the University of Texas at Austin. In this final installment, Susan Gordon, principal deputy director of national intelligence, delivers the keynote address to the 2019 ISP Symposium. Following her address, she sat down with Stephen Slick, director of the Intelligence Studies Project, to discuss intelligence in transition. The event was sponsored by the Intelligence Studies Project, the Robert Strauss Center for International Security and Law, the Clements Center for National Security, and the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Music and Production by Tre Hester