Knowledge as National Power on Independence Day, 1828

Editor’s Note: In 1828, for a woman to deliver a major public address on a political occasion like the Fourth of July was a radical and highly controversial act. That’s what happened that year at New Harmony Hall, where the abolitionist and freethinker Frances Wright delivered a speech that, on its surface, might seem distant from the modern strategist’s concerns. Yet, her impassioned call for a system of national, rational education speaks directly to the foundational pillars of any strong and resilient state.

Wright argues for an education grounded in empirical inquiry and critical thought, liberated from the dogma she saw as shackling human potential. For our readers, her speech is more than a historical artifact. It is a vital reminder that a nation’s intellectual capital is a core component of its strength.

For Wright, “the free and fearless exercise of the mental faculties, and that self-possession which springs our of well-reasoned opinions and consistent practice” was an inseparable part of liberty. She advocated for education for all, including women and emancipated slaves, not only for the sake of equality but as a strategic imperative. She understood that a republic’s vitality is derived from the intellectual capacity of its entire populace.

An uninformed citizenry, she contended, lacks the tools for effective self-governance and the preservation of its own security. Her call for a national commitment to empirical knowledge and universal education, therefore, remains a prescient and powerful message. Wright’s arguments compel us to consider how a nation’s educational foundations directly support its enduring security and stability.

The custom which commemorates in rejoicing the Anniversary of the national Independence of these States has its origin in a human feeling, amiable in its nature, and beneficial, under proper direction, in its indulgence.

From the era which dates the national existence of the American people, dates also a mighty step in the march of human knowledge. And it is consistent with that principle in our conformation which leads us to rejoice in the good which befalls our species, and to sorrow for the evil, that our hearts should expand on this day. On this day, which calls to memory the conquest achieved by knowledge over ignorance, willing cooperation over blind obedience, opinion over prejudice, new ways over old ways, –when, fifty two years ago, America declared her national Independence, and associated it with her republican federation. Reasonable is it to rejoice on this day, and useful to reflect thereon; so that we rejoice for the real, and not imaginary, good; and reflect on the positive advantages obtained, and on those which it is ours farther to acquire.

Dating, as we justly may, a new era in the history of man from the Fourth of July 1776, it would be well — that is, it would be useful, if on each Anniversary we examined the progress made by our species in just knowledge and just practice. Each Fourth of July would then stand as a tide-mark in the flood of Time, by which to ascertain the advance of the human intellect, by which to note the rise and fall of each successive error, the discovery of each important truth, the gradual melioration in our public institutions, social arrangements, and, above all, in our moral feelings and mental views. Let such a review as this engage annually our attention, and sacred — doubly sacred shall be this day; and that not to one nation only, but to all nations capable of reflection!

The political dismemberment of these once British colonies from the parent island, though involving a valuable principle and many possible results, would scarcely merit a yearly commemoration, even in this country, had it not been accompanied by other occurrences more novel and fare more important. I allude to the seal then set to the system of representative government, till then imperfectly known in Europe, and insecurely practiced in America; and to the crown then placed on this system by the novel experiment of political federation. The frame of federative government that sprung out of the articles signed in ’76 is one of the most beautiful inventions of the human intellect. It has been in government what the steam engine has been in mechanics, and the printing press in the dissemination of human knowledge.

But it needs not that we should now pause to analyze what all must have considered. It is to one particular feature in our political institutions that I would call attention, and this, –because it is at once the most deserving of notice and the least noticed. Are our institutions better than those of other countries? Upon fair examination most men will answer yes. But why will they so answer? Is it because they are republican, instead of monarchical? democratic, rather than aristocratic? In so far as the republican principle shall have been proved more conducive to the general good than the monarchical, and the democratic than the aristocratic — in so far will the reasons be good. But there is another and a better reason than these. There is in the institutions of this country, one principle which, had they no other excellence, would secure to them the preference over those of all other countries. I mean — and some devout patriots will start; I mean, the principle of change.

I have used a word to which is attached an obnoxious meaning. Speak of ‘change’ and the world is in alarm. And yet where do we not see change? What is there in the physical world but change? And what would there be in the moral world without change? The flower blossoms, the fruit ripens, the seed is received and germinates in the earth, and we behold the tree. The aliment we eat to satisfy our hunger, incorporates within our frame, and the atoms composing our existence to day, are exhaled tomorrow. In like manner our feeling and opinions are molded by circumstance, and matured by observation and experience. All is change. Within and about us no one thing is as it was, or will be as it is. Strange then that we should start at a word used to signify a thing so familiar! Stranger yet that we should fail to appreciate a principle which, inherent in all matter, is not less inherent in ourselves; and which as it has tracked our mental progress heretofore so will it track our progress through time to come!

But, will it be said, change has a bad as well as a good sense? It may be for the better and it may be for the worse? In the physical world it can be neither the one nor the other. It can be simply such as it is. But in the moral world — that is, in the thoughts and feelings and inventions of men, change may certainly be either for the better or for the worse; or it may be for neither. Changes that are neither bad nor good can have regard only to trivial matters, and can be as little worthy of observation as of censure. Changes that are from better to worse can originate only in ignorance, and are every amended so soon as experience has substantiated their mischief. Where men then are free to consult experience they will correct their practice, and make changes for the better. It follows, therefore, that the more free men are the more changes they will make. In the beginning, possibly, for the worse; but most certainly in time for the better; until their knowledge enlarging by observation, and their judgment strengthening by exercise, they will find in the straight, broad, fair road of Improvement. Out of change, therefore, springs improvement; and the people who shall have imagined a peaceable mode of changing their institutions, hold a surety for their melioration. This surety is worth all other excellencies. Better were the prospects of a people under the influence of the worst Government who should hold the power of changing it, than those of a people under the best who should hold no such power. Here then is the great beauty of American Government. The simple machinery of representation carried through all its parts, gives facility for its being molded at will to fit with the knowledge of the age. If imperfect in any or all of its parts, it bears within it a perfect principle — the principle of improvement. And, let us observe, that this principle is all that we can ever know of perfection. Knowledge, and all the blessings which spring out of knowledge, can never be more than progressive; and whatsoever sets open the door does all for us–does every thing.

The clearsighted provision in the national constitution, as in the constitutions of the different states, by which the frame of government can be molded at will by the public voice, and so made to keep pace in progress with the public mind, is the master-stroke in constitutional law. Were our institutions far less enlightened and well digested than they are — were every other ordinance defective — nay, even tyrannous — this single provision would be counter-balance all. Let but the door be opened and be fixed open for all Improvement to hold on her unimpeded course, and vices, however flagrant, are but the evils of an hour. Once launch the animal man in the road of enquiry, and he shall — he must — hold a forward career. He may be sometimes checked; he may seem occasionally to retrograde; but his retreat is only that of the receding wave of the inning tide. His master movement is always in advance. By this do we distinguish a man from all other existences within the range of our observation. By this does he stand preeminent over all known animals. By this — by his capability of improvement; by his tendency to improve whenever scope is allowed for the development of his faculties. To hold him still, he must be chained. Snap the chain, and he springs forward.

But will it be said, that the chains which bind him are more than one? That political bonds are much, but not all; and that when broken, we may still be slaves? I know not, my friends. There are distinctions, and these are not difficult to draw. We are told of political liberty — of religious liberty — of moral liberty. Yet, after all, is there more than one liberty; and of those divisions, are they not the more and the less of the same thing? The provision we have referred to in our political institutions, as framed in accordance with the principle inherent in ourselves, insures to us all of free action that statutes can insure. Supposing that our laws, constitutional, civil, or penal, should in any thing cripple us at the present, the power will be with us to amend or annul them so soon (and how might it be sooner?) as our enlarged knowledge shall enable us to see in what they err. All the liberty therefore that we yet lack will gradually spring up — there, where our bondage is — in our minds. To be free we have but to see our chains. Are we disappointed — are we sometimes angry, because the crowd or any part of the crowd around us bows submissively to mischievous usages or unjust laws? Let us remember, that they do so in ignorance of their mischief and injustice, and that when they see these, as in the course of man’s progressive state, they must see them, these and other evils will be corrected.

Inappreciable is this advantage that we hold (unfortunately) above other nations! The great national and political revolution of ’76 set the seal to the liberties of North America. And but for one evil, and that of immense magnitude, which the constitutional provisions we have been considering does not fairly reach, –I allude to negro slavery and the degradation of our colored citizens — we could foresee for the whole of this magnificent country a certain future of uniform and peaceful movement. While other nations have still to win reform at the sword’s point , we have only to will it. While in Europe men have still to fight, we have only to learn. While there they have to cope with ignorance armed cap-a-pee, encircled with armies and powerful with gold, we have only peacefully to collect knowledge and to frame our institutions and actions in accordance with it.

It is true, that we have much knowledge to collect, and consequently much to amend in our opinions and our practice. It is also true that we are often ignorant of what has been done, and quite unaware that there is anything yet to do. The very nature of the national institutions is frequently mistaken, and the devotion exhibited for them is frequently based on the wrong principle. Here, as in other countries, we hear of patriotism; that is, of love of country in an exclusive sense; of love of our countrymen in contradistinction to the love of our fellow-creatures; of love of the constitution, instead of love or appreciation of those principles upon which the constitution is, or ought to be, based, –and upon which, if it should be found not to be based, it would merit no attachment at all. The sentiment here adverted to involves much of importance to us in our double character of men and citizens. That double character it will be also useful that we examine, as much confusion prevails in the vulgar ideas on the subject.

It will be conceded, that we do not cease to be men when we become citizens; and farther, that our happy existence as human beings is of more importance than our artificial existence as members of a nation or subjects of a government. Indeed, the only rational purpose for which we can suppose men congregated into what are called nations, is the increase of happiness — the insuring of some advantage, real or imagined. The only rational purpose for which we can suppose governments organized, the same. If upon examination we should find the object not gained, the experiment, so far as it went, would have failed, and we should then act rationally to break up such national congregations and to change or annul such Governments. Our character as citizens, therefore, must ever depend upon our finding it for our interest as men to stand in that relation. What then is patriotism, or the fulfillment of our duties as citizens, but the acting consistently in that way which we conceive it for our interest that we should act? Or what reason shall be offered for our consulting the interests of a Government, unless its interests are in unison with our own?

The great error of the wisest known nations of antiquity, the Greeks and Romans, was the preference invariably given to the imagined interests of an imaginary existence called the state or country, and the real interests of the real existence, or human beings, upon whom, individually and collectively, their laws alone could operate. Another error was the opposition in which they invariably placed the interests of their own nation to the interests of all other nations; and a third and greater error, was the elevating into a virtue this selfish preference of their own national interests, under the name of patriotism. The moderns are growing a little wiser on these matters, but they are still very ignorant. The least ignorant are the people of this country; but they have much to learn. Americans no longer argue on the propriety of making all men soldiers, in order that their nation may be an object of terror to the rest of the world. They understand that the happiness of a people is the only rational object of a government; and the only object for which a people, free to choose, can have a government at all. They have farther almost excluded war as a profession and reduced it from a system of robbery to on of simple defense. In so doing, they ought to have laid aside all show of military parade, and all ideas of military glory. If they have not don so, it is that their reform in this matter is yet imperfect, and their ideas respecting it, are confused.

Who among us but has heard, and, perhaps, echoed eulogiums on the patriotism of statesmen and soldiers, –not because they have upheld some strict principle of justice, which should rather merit the name of virtue, but because they have flattered the vanity of their countrymen in a public speech, defended their own interests, and the national interests, in some foreign treaty, or their own possessions, and the national possessions, in a siege or a pitched battle? It is not that some of these actions may not be just and proper; but are they justly and properly estimated? Is it virtuous in a man if a pistol be presented to his breast, to knock down the assailant? The action is perfectly warrantable; but does it call forth admiration? Should the attack be made on another, and should he defend the life of that other at the risk of his own, –the action, though not exceedingly meritorious, might excite a moderate admiration, as involving a forgetfulness of self in the service rendered.

Does not the defense of country afford a parallel case to the first supposition? In so much as it be ours, we defend our own. We do what it is fair and proper that we should do, –but we do nothing more. What then is patriotism, of which we hear so much and understand so little? If it means only a proper attention to our own interests, and the interests of the people with whom we stand connected, and of the government instituted for our protection, it is a rational sentiment, and one appertaining to our organization. It is one in short, with the love of self, and the principle of self-defense, and self-preservation. Again — are we to understand by it an attachment to the soil we tread, because we tread it; the language we speak, because we speak it; the government that rules us, merely because it rules us? It means nothing, or it means nonsense. Again, are we to understand by patriotism a preference for the interests of our own nation under all circumstances even to the sacrifice of those of other nations — it is a vice.

In continental Europe, of late years, the words patriotism and patriot have been used in a more enlarged sense than it is usual here to attribute to them, or than is attached to them in Great Britain. Since the political struggles of France, Italy, Spain, and Greece, the word patriotism has been employed, throughout Europe, to express a love of the public good; a preference for the interests of the many to those of a few; a desire for the emancipation of the human race from the thrall of despotism, religious and civil; in short, patriotism there is used rather to express the interest felt in the human race in general, than that felt for any country, or inhabitants of a country, in particular. And patriot in like manner, is employed to signify a lover of human liberty and human improvement, rather than a mere lover of the country in which he lives, or the tribe to which he belongs. Used in this sense, patriotism is a virtue, and a patriot is a virtuous man. With such an interpretation, a patriot is a useful member of society, capable of enlarging all minds and bettering all hearts with which he comes in contact; a useful member of the human family, capable of establishing fundamental principles, and of merging his own interests, those of his associates, and those of his nation, in the interests of the human race. Laurels and statues are vain things, and mischievous as they are childish; but could we imagine them of use, on such a patriot alone could they be with any reason, bestowed.

Is there a thought that can fill the human mind

More pure, more vast, more generous, more refin’d

Than that which guides the enlightened Patriot’s toil

Not He, whose view is bounded by his soil;

Not He, whose narrow heart can only shrine

The land — the people that he calleth mine;

Not He, who to set up that land on high,

Will make whole nations bleed, whole nations die

Not He, who, calling that land’s rights his pride,

Trampleth the rights of all the earth beside’

No! — He it is, the just, the generous soul!

Who owneth brotherhood with either pole,

Stretches from realm to realm his spacious mind,

And guards the weal of all the human-kind,

Holds Freedom’s banner o’er the earth unfurl’d,

And stands the guardian Patriot of a world!

If such a patriotism as we have last considered would seem likely to obtain in any country, it should certainly be in this. In this which is truly the home of all nations, and in the veins of whose citizens flows the blood of every people on the globe. Patriotism, in the exclusive meaning, is sure not made for America. Mischievous every where, it were here both mischievous and absurd. The very origin of the people is opposed to it. The institutions, in their principle, militate against it. The day we are celebrating protests against it. It is for Americans, more especially, to nourish a nobler sentiment; one more consistent with their origin, and more conducive to their future improvement. It is for them more especially to know why they love their country; and to feel that they love it, not because it is their country, but because it is the palladium of human liberty — the favored scene of human improvement. It is for them, more especially, to know, why they honor their institutions; and to feel, that they honor them because they are based on just principles. It is for them, more especially, to examine their institutions, because they have the means of improving them; to examine their laws, because at will they can alter them. It is for them to lay aside luxury, whose wealth is in industry; idle parade, whose strength is in knowledge; ambitious distinctions, whose principle is equality. It is for them not to rest satisfied with words, who can seize upon things; and to remember, that Equality means, not the mere equality of political rights, however valuable, but equality of instruction and equality in virtue; and that Liberty means — not the mere voting at elections, but the free and fearless exercise of the mental faculties, and that self-possession which springs our of well-reasoned opinions and consistent practice. It is for them to honor principles, rather than men, to commemorate events, rather than days: when they rejoice, to know for what they rejoice, –and to rejoice only for what has brought and what brings peace and happiness to men. The event we commemorate this day has procured much of both, and shall procure in the onward course of human improvement more than we can now conceive of. For this — for the good obtained and yet in store for our race, let us rejoice! But let us rejoice as men, not as children — as human beings, rather than as Americans — as reasoning beings, not as ignorants. So shall we rejoice to good purpose, and in good feeling; so shall we improve the victory once on this day achieved, until all mankind hold with us the Jubilee of Independence.

