Rewind and Reconnoiter: An Unsustainable Peace in Yemen

In his 2023 article, “Negotiating Saudi Arabia’s Defeat and the Houthi Victory in Yemen,” Thomas Juneau of the University of Ottawa assessed that the Saudi-Yemen ceasefire would “not lead to a sustainable peace.” Two years on, as tensions in the Middle East are higher than ever, we asked him to revisit his argument. Image: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Thompson In your 2023 article, “Negotiating Saudi Arabia’s Defeat and the Houthi Victory in Yemen,” you outlined the challenges and consequences of rapprochement between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia after years of a costly military intervention in Yemen. You assessed