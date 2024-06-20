Rewind and Reconnoiter: China’s Multifaceted Arctic Strategy with David Auerswald

In 2019, David Auerswald wrote “China’s Multifaceted Arctic Strategy” where he argued that China’s increased investment in Arctic states and its shift towards becoming a major player in the region had the potential to threaten significant political, economic, and military interests for the United States. In light of anticipated changes in China’s Arctic policies and its increased collaboration with Russia, we asked him to reflect on his previous article and the current magnitude of the threat. Read more below. Image: Xinhua photo by Liu Shiping In your article “China’s Multifaceted Arctic Strategy,” written in 2019, you argued that China’s investment in